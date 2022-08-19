Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Shares Acquired by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 124.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,427,648 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,347,764 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.42% of Centene worth $204,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Centene by 7.8% in the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Centene by 4.4% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Centene by 81.3% during the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 9,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 4,136 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its holdings in shares of Centene by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 37,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Centene by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. 92.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Centene Stock Up 2.1 %

NYSE:CNC traded up $1.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $97.32. The company had a trading volume of 60,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,528,175. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.76, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.50. Centene Co. has a 1 year low of $59.67 and a 1 year high of $98.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $35.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.56 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Centene declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, June 17th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Centene

In other Centene news, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 3,300 shares of Centene stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total transaction of $264,033.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,981,172.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total value of $264,033.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,981,172.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Shannon Bagley sold 9,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.21, for a total value of $829,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 118,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,898,668.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,200 shares of company stock valued at $2,458,274. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Centene from $112.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Centene from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Centene to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Centene in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.05.

Centene Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

