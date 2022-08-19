Centrality Market Capitalization Tops $138.84 Million (CENNZ)

Centrality (CENNZ) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 19th. Centrality has a total market capitalization of $138.84 million and $1.80 million worth of Centrality was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Centrality has traded 7.5% lower against the US dollar. One Centrality coin can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000277 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004700 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,283.72 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004695 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004695 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00003720 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002402 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.06 or 0.00127136 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00033296 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.87 or 0.00074578 BTC.

About Centrality

Centrality is a coin. It was first traded on January 9th, 2018. Centrality’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins. Centrality’s official website is www.centrality.ai. The official message board for Centrality is medium.com/centrality. Centrality’s official Twitter account is @centralityai and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Centrality

According to CryptoCompare, “Centrality is a Blockchain incubator designed to help users' applications being scaled. It is a decentralized mechanism that provides users with 12 months access to Centrality platform and components as well as an office space at Crypto-Hill, co-located with Centrality, with up to 6 months' rent-free. Centrality Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by Centrality. It is used as a medium of exchange value within the platform. The CENNZ concedes users the access to Centrality related services and can be used to pay monthly access fees to Dapps issuers. “

