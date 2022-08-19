Ceres (CERES) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $12,977.00

Ceres (CERES) traded up 3.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. During the last seven days, Ceres has traded 4.4% higher against the dollar. Ceres has a market capitalization of $246,444.38 and $12,977.00 worth of Ceres was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ceres coin can now be purchased for approximately $44.71 or 0.00196305 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004390 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001586 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002179 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $168.60 or 0.00740250 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Ceres Coin Profile
Ceres’ total supply is 6,637 coins and its circulating supply is 5,512 coins. Ceres’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Ceres Coin Trading
