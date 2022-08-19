Ceres (CERES) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $12,977.00

Ceres (CERES) traded up 3.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. During the last seven days, Ceres has traded 4.4% higher against the dollar. Ceres has a market capitalization of $246,444.38 and $12,977.00 worth of Ceres was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ceres coin can now be purchased for approximately $44.71 or 0.00196305 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ceres Coin Profile

Ceres’ total supply is 6,637 coins and its circulating supply is 5,512 coins. Ceres’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ceres Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ceres directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ceres should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ceres using one of the exchanges listed above.

