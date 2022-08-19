Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) CFO Acquires $416,000.00 in Stock

Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating) CFO Michael Andrew Schemick purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.64 per share, with a total value of $416,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 517,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,617,356.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Certara Stock Performance

NASDAQ CERT traded down $0.35 on Thursday, hitting $16.31. 970,367 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 653,058. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of -272.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Certara, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.02 and a 1-year high of $45.48.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). Certara had a positive return on equity of 4.26% and a negative net margin of 3.14%. The business had revenue of $82.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.46 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Certara, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EQT Fund Management S.a r.l. acquired a new stake in Certara during the second quarter worth about $771,679,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Certara by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,813,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,797,000 after purchasing an additional 503,548 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Certara by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,540,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,491,000 after purchasing an additional 74,266 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Certara by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,540,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034,482 shares during the period. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Certara by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 4,528,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,179,000 after purchasing an additional 22,636 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.08% of the company’s stock.

CERT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Certara from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Certara from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Certara from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Certara presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.17.

Certara, Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software, technology, and services to transform drug discovery and development.

