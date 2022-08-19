CES Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:CESDF) Price Target Increased to C$3.90 by Analysts at Scotiabank

CES Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:CESDF – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from C$3.60 to C$3.90 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. National Bank Financial raised shares of CES Energy Solutions from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.75 to C$4.50 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of CES Energy Solutions from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $3.84.

CESDF opened at $2.04 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.89 and a 200-day moving average of $1.97. CES Energy Solutions has a 1-year low of $1.10 and a 1-year high of $2.48.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.0124 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.73%.

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, implements, and manufactures advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals. It provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets. The company's solutions include corrosion inhibitors, demulsifiers, H2S scavengers, paraffin control products, surfactants, scale inhibitors, biocides, and other specialty products.

