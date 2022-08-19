Chaarat Gold (LON:CGH) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $15.54

Chaarat Gold Holdings Limited (LON:CGH – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 15.54 ($0.19) and traded as low as GBX 11.50 ($0.14). Chaarat Gold shares last traded at GBX 11.98 ($0.14), with a volume of 2,415,463 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 70 ($0.85) target price on shares of Chaarat Gold in a report on Tuesday, April 26th.

Chaarat Gold Stock Up 0.1 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 12.67 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 15.49. The stock has a market cap of £82.69 million and a P/E ratio of -29.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.35.

Chaarat Gold Company Profile

Chaarat Gold Holdings Limited operates as a gold mining company. It owns and operates the Tulkubash and the Kyzyltash gold projects in the Kyrgyz Republic, as well as the Kapan mine in Armenia. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan.

