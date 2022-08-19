Chardan Capital Cuts Sonnet BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:SONN) Price Target to $2.00

Sonnet BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:SONN – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Chardan Capital from $2.50 to $2.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Sonnet BioTherapeutics Trading Down 3.2 %
Shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics stock opened at $0.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.30. Sonnet BioTherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.23 and a fifty-two week high of $2.07.
Sonnet BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:SONN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.01. Sonnet BioTherapeutics had a negative net margin of 3,792.35% and a negative return on equity of 243.91%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sonnet BioTherapeutics will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Sonnet BioTherapeutics
About Sonnet BioTherapeutics
Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical stage oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops platform for biologic medicines of single or bispecific action. The company develops fully human albumin binding technology, which utilizes human single chain antibodies fragment that binds to and hitch-hikes on human serum albumin for transport to target tissues.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sonnet BioTherapeutics (SONN)
- Is Sanofi A Buy, Despite Recent Stumbles?
- If You Hate Speed Cameras, Then You’ll Like Verra Mobility Stock
- Institutional Support For TJX Companies May Cap Gains
- Starbucks Stock, Is Brand Loyalty Enough Reason to Buy
- BJ’s Wholesale Club Pops, Will Costco Be Next?
Receive News & Ratings for Sonnet BioTherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonnet BioTherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.