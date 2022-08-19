Chardan Capital Cuts Sonnet BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:SONN) Price Target to $2.00

Sonnet BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:SONN – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Chardan Capital from $2.50 to $2.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics stock opened at $0.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.30. Sonnet BioTherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.23 and a fifty-two week high of $2.07.

Get Sonnet BioTherapeutics alerts:

Sonnet BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:SONN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.01. Sonnet BioTherapeutics had a negative net margin of 3,792.35% and a negative return on equity of 243.91%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sonnet BioTherapeutics will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Sonnet BioTherapeutics

About Sonnet BioTherapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Campion Asset Management purchased a new stake in Sonnet BioTherapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Sonnet BioTherapeutics by 96.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 130,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 64,100 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Sonnet BioTherapeutics by 158.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 130,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 80,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Sonnet BioTherapeutics by 438.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,801,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466,470 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.26% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical stage oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops platform for biologic medicines of single or bispecific action. The company develops fully human albumin binding technology, which utilizes human single chain antibodies fragment that binds to and hitch-hikes on human serum albumin for transport to target tissues.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sonnet BioTherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonnet BioTherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.