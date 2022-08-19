ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) Shares Down 8.8%

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 8.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $15.08 and last traded at $15.08. Approximately 156,460 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 9,216,782 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.54.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CHPT shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on ChargePoint from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. began coverage on ChargePoint in a report on Thursday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their target price on ChargePoint from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on ChargePoint from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on ChargePoint in a report on Friday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.63.

The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of -15.18 and a beta of 1.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.55.

ChargePoint ( NYSE:CHPT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $81.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.10 million. ChargePoint had a negative net margin of 107.29% and a negative return on equity of 53.96%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider William J. Loewenthal sold 4,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.92, for a total value of $52,015.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 443,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,730,175.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider William J. Loewenthal sold 4,026 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.92, for a total transaction of $52,015.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 443,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,730,175.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Pasquale Romano sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total value of $3,257,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,145,304 shares in the company, valued at $54,013,311.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,118,476 shares of company stock valued at $28,874,024. 23.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHPT. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ChargePoint during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in ChargePoint by 236.7% in the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in ChargePoint in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in ChargePoint in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its holdings in ChargePoint by 1,057.7% in the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the period. 51.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

