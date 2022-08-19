Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Stock Rating Lowered by Atlantic Securities

Atlantic Securities cut shares of Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $477.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $755.00.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com downgraded Charter Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Charter Communications to $730.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Charter Communications from $700.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Charter Communications to $676.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their target price on Charter Communications from $582.00 to $515.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charter Communications has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $621.47.

CHTR opened at $458.07 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $462.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $512.30. Charter Communications has a 1-year low of $407.75 and a 1-year high of $825.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $8.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.82 by $1.98. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 31.83% and a net margin of 10.35%. The firm had revenue of $13.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Charter Communications will post 31.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHTR. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 364.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,420,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,134,223,000 after buying an additional 1,899,927 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 67.0% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,189,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,285,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680,069 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $429,797,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,623,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,710,529,000 after purchasing an additional 631,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 462.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 541,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,345,000 after purchasing an additional 445,200 shares during the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

