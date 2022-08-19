ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) CFO Susan M. Kanaya Sells 19,898 Shares

ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI – Get Rating) CFO Susan M. Kanaya sold 19,898 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total transaction of $1,013,803.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,652,601.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

ChemoCentryx Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of CCXI opened at $51.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 4.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.00. ChemoCentryx, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.41 and a twelve month high of $51.37.

Get ChemoCentryx alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ChemoCentryx

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCXI. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in ChemoCentryx during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ChemoCentryx in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 360.7% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,760 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of ChemoCentryx in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ChemoCentryx in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ChemoCentryx Company Profile

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CCXI. StockNews.com raised shares of ChemoCentryx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. HC Wainwright lowered shares of ChemoCentryx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of ChemoCentryx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink lowered shares of ChemoCentryx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $64.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of ChemoCentryx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.25.

(Get Rating)

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. It offers TAVNEOS (avacopan), an orally administered selective C5aR inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with severe active anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic autoantibody-associated vasculitis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ChemoCentryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChemoCentryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.