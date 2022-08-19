Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF) Price Target Raised to C$11.75 at Desjardins

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Desjardins from C$11.00 to C$11.75 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

CGIFF has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$10.25 to C$10.50 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$8.75 to C$9.25 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $10.82.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Trading Down 0.9 %

CGIFF opened at $6.67 on Monday. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a one year low of $4.70 and a one year high of $7.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.21.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Company Profile

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund offers industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces, and markets merchant, regenerated, and ultra-pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

