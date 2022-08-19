Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) Price Target Raised to C$13.00

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Raymond James from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CHE.UN. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$10.25 to C$10.50 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. National Bankshares upped their price target on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$9.25 to C$11.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$9.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$10.75.

Shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund stock opened at C$8.66 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$908.88 million and a P/E ratio of -4.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$8.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$7.94. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a 12 month low of C$6.01 and a 12 month high of C$9.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 262.29, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.93%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 30th. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -30.49%.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated, and ultra pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

