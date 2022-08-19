Chemung Financial Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.31 (NASDAQ:CHMG)

Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 19th will be given a dividend of 0.31 per share by the bank on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 16th.

Chemung Financial has raised its dividend by an average of 4.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Chemung Financial has a payout ratio of 21.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Chemung Financial to earn $5.93 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.9%.

Chemung Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CHMG opened at $46.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.76. The stock has a market cap of $217.77 million, a P/E ratio of 7.78 and a beta of -0.01. Chemung Financial has a 1-year low of $40.74 and a 1-year high of $49.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Chemung Financial ( NASDAQ:CHMG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $22.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.58 million. Chemung Financial had a net margin of 29.76% and a return on equity of 14.40%. On average, research analysts expect that Chemung Financial will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chemung Financial in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ronald M. Bentley sold 4,522 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.09, for a total transaction of $203,896.98. Following the sale, the director now owns 44,753 shares in the company, valued at $2,017,912.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Chemung Financial news, Director Ronald M. Bentley sold 4,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.09, for a total value of $203,896.98. Following the sale, the director now owns 44,753 shares in the company, valued at $2,017,912.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Denise V. Gonick purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.95 per share, for a total transaction of $44,950.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,205.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,848 shares of company stock worth $350,317 over the last quarter. 12.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Chemung Financial by 79.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,283 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Chemung Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Chemung Financial by 3.3% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 27,953 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,305,000 after buying an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Chemung Financial by 9.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,441 shares of the bank’s stock worth $913,000 after buying an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Chemung Financial by 2.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 93,281 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,355,000 after buying an additional 2,358 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.07% of the company’s stock.

About Chemung Financial

Chemung Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Chemung Canal Trust Company that provides a range of banking, financing, fiduciary, and other financial services. The company provides demand, savings, and time deposits; non-interest and interest-bearing checking accounts; and insured money market accounts.

Featured Articles

