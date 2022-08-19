Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) Sees Large Volume Increase

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 14,151 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 228,888 shares.The stock last traded at $52.40 and had previously closed at $50.31.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $50.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $54.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cheniere Energy Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.43.

Cheniere Energy Partners Stock Up 3.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.92. The firm has a market cap of $25.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 0.85.

Cheniere Energy Partners Cuts Dividend

Cheniere Energy Partners ( NYSEAMERICAN:CQP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.82). Cheniere Energy Partners had a net margin of 17.27% and a return on equity of 270.04%. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 121.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Cheniere Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.68%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director James Robert Ball sold 3,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total value of $167,526.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $265,590. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Institutional Trading of Cheniere Energy Partners

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 5,308,781 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $224,243,000 after buying an additional 178,340 shares during the last quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 3,342,380 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $141,183,000 after buying an additional 325,695 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,359,682 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $57,433,000 after buying an additional 173,770 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 5.3% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 999,627 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $44,853,000 after buying an additional 49,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 0.9% in the first quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 930,284 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $52,430,000 after buying an additional 7,875 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.25% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy Partners Company Profile

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates natural gas liquefaction and export facility at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana. The company's regasification facilities include five LNG storage tanks with an aggregate capacity of approximately 17 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels with capacity of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4 billion cubic feet per day.

