Chicago Capital Management LLC Makes New $3.95 Million Investment in Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT)

Chicago Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 141,111 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,953,000. Intersect ENT makes up approximately 2.3% of Chicago Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Chicago Capital Management LLC owned 0.42% of Intersect ENT at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XENT. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Intersect ENT by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 38,656 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in Intersect ENT by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 8,850 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Intersect ENT by 110.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,278 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 2,246 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Intersect ENT by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 39,996 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after buying an additional 4,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in Intersect ENT by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 75,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. 92.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intersect ENT stock remained flat at $28.24 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,526. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.89, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $954.91 million, a PE ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 1.45. Intersect ENT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.92 and a twelve month high of $28.25.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Intersect ENT in a research report on Saturday, August 13th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Intersect ENT, Inc operates as an ear, nose, and throat (ENT) medical technology company in the United States. The company offers PROPEL, a steroid releasing implant to open the surgically enlarged sinus; PROPEL Mini, a releasing implant to treat patients undergoing frontal sinus surgery; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant for the treatment of frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses.

