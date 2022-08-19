Chicago Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI)

Chicago Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 247,799 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,029,000. Renewable Energy Group comprises approximately 8.6% of Chicago Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of REGI. Hartline Investment Corp grew its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 230.0% during the first quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 170,383 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,622,000 after buying an additional 118,758 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 25.4% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,812 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group during the first quarter valued at $3,994,000. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group during the first quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Renewable Energy Group by 7.8% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 63,657 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,861,000 after purchasing an additional 4,593 shares during the period. 90.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.25.

Shares of Renewable Energy Group stock remained flat at $61.50 during trading hours on Friday. 5,220 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,871,123. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.08. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 0.57. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.54 and a 1-year high of $70.79. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 5.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes a production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Bio-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

