Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) Shares Acquired by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) by 68.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 579,225 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 234,713 shares during the quarter. Chico’s FAS makes up 0.4% of GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Chico’s FAS were worth $2,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chico’s FAS in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chico’s FAS in the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 24.7% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,964 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 3,356 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chico’s FAS in the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 17,367 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 3,063 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.88% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Chico’s FAS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Chico’s FAS Price Performance

Shares of CHS stock traded down $0.13 on Friday, reaching $6.87. 26,898 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,258,732. The company has a market cap of $859.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.20. Chico’s FAS, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.80 and a 1 year high of $7.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $540.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.10 million. Chico’s FAS had a return on equity of 43.27% and a net margin of 4.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Chico’s FAS, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chico’s FAS

In other news, insider Bonnie R. Brooks sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.57, for a total transaction of $557,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,185,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,601,992.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chico’s FAS Company Profile

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM)and Soma brands. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women with moderate to high household income levels.

