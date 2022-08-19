Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($1.86), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $380.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.42 million. Children’s Place had a return on equity of 60.35% and a net margin of 6.88%. The company’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share.

Children’s Place Stock Performance

NASDAQ PLCE opened at $50.16 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.27. The stock has a market cap of $660.61 million, a PE ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.97. Children’s Place has a fifty-two week low of $36.97 and a fifty-two week high of $113.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Get Children's Place alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PLCE shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Children’s Place from $56.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Children’s Place from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Citigroup cut shares of Children’s Place from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Children’s Place from $84.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Children’s Place from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Children’s Place has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Children’s Place

In other Children’s Place news, Director John E. Bachman purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.50 per share, for a total transaction of $57,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,182 shares in the company, valued at $777,007. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLCE. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Children’s Place by 125.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Children’s Place by 1,517.3% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Children’s Place by 17.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Children’s Place in the second quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Children’s Place in the first quarter valued at $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

About Children’s Place

(Get Rating)

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree, and Sugar & Jade brand names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Children's Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Children's Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.