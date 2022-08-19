Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.86 EPS

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($1.86), Briefing.com reports. Children’s Place had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 60.35%. The company had revenue of $380.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of PLCE stock opened at $50.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $660.61 million, a P/E ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.27. Children’s Place has a twelve month low of $36.97 and a twelve month high of $113.50.
In other news, Director John E. Bachman acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.50 per share, for a total transaction of $57,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $777,007. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PLCE shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Children’s Place from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Children’s Place from $56.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup downgraded Children’s Place from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $48.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Children’s Place from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on Children’s Place from $84.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Children’s Place currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.60.
The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree, and Sugar & Jade brand names.
