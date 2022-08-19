Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.86 EPS

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($1.86), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $380.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.42 million. Children’s Place had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 60.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS.

NASDAQ:PLCE opened at $50.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $660.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.97. Children’s Place has a 1 year low of $36.97 and a 1 year high of $113.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

In other Children’s Place news, Director John E. Bachman bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.50 per share, with a total value of $57,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $777,007. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Children’s Place by 426.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 4,459 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Children’s Place by 35.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 44,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after acquiring an additional 11,734 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Children’s Place by 72.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 47,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,317,000 after acquiring an additional 19,761 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Children’s Place by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,976 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Children’s Place by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618 shares during the last quarter. 99.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PLCE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Children’s Place from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Children’s Place from $56.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup lowered shares of Children’s Place from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Children’s Place from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Children’s Place from $84.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Children’s Place presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.60.

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree, and Sugar & Jade brand names.

