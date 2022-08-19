Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.86 EPS

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($1.86), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $380.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.42 million. Children’s Place had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 60.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS.
Children’s Place Stock Performance
NASDAQ:PLCE opened at $50.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $660.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.97. Children’s Place has a 1 year low of $36.97 and a 1 year high of $113.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.19.
Insider Activity
In other Children’s Place news, Director John E. Bachman bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.50 per share, with a total value of $57,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $777,007. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Children’s Place
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
PLCE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Children’s Place from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Children’s Place from $56.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup lowered shares of Children’s Place from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Children’s Place from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Children’s Place from $84.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Children’s Place presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.60.
About Children’s Place
The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree, and Sugar & Jade brand names.
Featured Articles
