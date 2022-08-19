China BlueChemical (OTCMKTS:CBLUY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $6.98

Shares of China BlueChemical Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CBLUY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $6.98 and last traded at $6.98, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.98.
China BlueChemical Price Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.97.
China BlueChemical Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.9842 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st.
China BlueChemical Company Profile
China BlueChemical Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells mineral fertilizers and chemical products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through Urea, Phosphorus and Compound Fertiliser, Methanol, and Others segments. It offers urea; mono-ammonium phosphate, di-ammonium phosphate, and compound fertilizers; methanol; and bulk blending fertilizers, and polyformaldehyde and woven plastic bags.
