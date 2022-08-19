Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Receives $230.85 Average PT from Brokerages

Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $230.83.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Chubb from $250.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $209.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $224.00 to $216.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Chubb from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Chubb from $240.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th.

Shares of CB opened at $202.41 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $191.16 and a 200-day moving average of $202.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. Chubb has a 52 week low of $171.96 and a 52 week high of $218.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.68.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.57. Chubb had a net margin of 17.36% and a return on equity of 10.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chubb will post 15.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.02%.

Chubb announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 19th that allows the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Chubb news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 812 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.18, for a total transaction of $169,854.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,239,779.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO John W. Keogh sold 64,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.39, for a total value of $13,454,700.35. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 230,236 shares in the company, valued at $47,978,880.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Theodore Shasta sold 812 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.18, for a total value of $169,854.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,239,779.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 113,387 shares of company stock worth $23,631,759 in the last three months. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Chubb by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,066,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,714,667,000 after buying an additional 563,077 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Chubb by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,637,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,911,714,000 after purchasing an additional 565,220 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,293,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,629,773,000 after buying an additional 541,010 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,261,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,399,853,000 after acquiring an additional 21,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 12.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,620,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $988,280,000 after acquiring an additional 505,772 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

