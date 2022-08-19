CIBC Boosts National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Price Target to C$104.00

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Rating) had its target price increased by CIBC from C$102.00 to C$104.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. CSFB set a C$106.00 target price on National Bank of Canada and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$106.00 to C$107.00 in a report on Monday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$103.00 to C$109.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, May 30th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on National Bank of Canada in a report on Friday, May 20th. They set a buy rating and a C$106.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$93.00 to C$91.00 in a report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, National Bank of Canada currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$101.32.

National Bank of Canada Stock Performance

Shares of National Bank of Canada stock opened at C$93.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$31.61 billion and a PE ratio of 9.64. National Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of C$82.38 and a 52 week high of C$106.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$88.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$93.79.

National Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

National Bank of Canada ( TSE:NA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 27th. The financial services provider reported C$2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.21 by C$0.34. The company had revenue of C$2.44 billion for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that National Bank of Canada will post 9.729999 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. This is a positive change from National Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. National Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is presently 32.41%.

National Bank of Canada Company Profile

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

