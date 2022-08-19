Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Cidara Therapeutics from $7.50 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cidara Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.45.

Cidara Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ CDTX opened at $0.70 on Wednesday. Cidara Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.40 and a twelve month high of $2.39. The stock has a market cap of $48.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.68.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cidara Therapeutics

Cidara Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CDTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.09. Cidara Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 239.94% and a negative return on equity of 1,522.85%. On average, research analysts forecast that Cidara Therapeutics will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 181,075 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 37,225 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 64.9% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 88,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 34,666 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Cidara Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $128,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 176,237 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 21,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cidara Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $252,000. 58.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cidara Therapeutics

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of long-acting anti-infectives for the treatment and prevention of infectious diseases and oncology in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is rezafungin acetate, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of invasive fungal infections, including candidemia and invasive candidiasis, which are fungal infections associated with high mortality rates.

