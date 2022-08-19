CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) Price Target Increased to $21.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Citigroup from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on CIRCOR International from $37.00 to $27.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $28.00.

Get CIRCOR International alerts:

CIRCOR International Price Performance

CIR stock opened at $20.40 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83. CIRCOR International has a 12-month low of $13.26 and a 12-month high of $36.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.57 and its 200 day moving average is $21.32.

Institutional Trading of CIRCOR International

CIRCOR International Company Profile

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of CIRCOR International by 53.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 3,360 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in CIRCOR International by 10.0% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in CIRCOR International in the first quarter valued at $147,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in CIRCOR International by 7.6% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,143,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,743,000 after buying an additional 80,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in CIRCOR International by 12.4% in the second quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 72,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.22% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

CIRCOR International, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes flow and motion control products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company has a product portfolio of brands serving its customers' demanding applications. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Defense and Industrial.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CIRCOR International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CIRCOR International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.