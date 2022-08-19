CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) Price Target Increased to $21.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Citigroup from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Separately, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on CIRCOR International from $37.00 to $27.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $28.00.
CIR stock opened at $20.40 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83. CIRCOR International has a 12-month low of $13.26 and a 12-month high of $36.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.57 and its 200 day moving average is $21.32.
CIRCOR International, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes flow and motion control products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company has a product portfolio of brands serving its customers' demanding applications. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Defense and Industrial.
