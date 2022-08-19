Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Price Target Raised to $47.00 at Piper Sandler

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research note released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the network equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $52.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Cowen lowered their price target on Cisco Systems to $58.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $46.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $55.59.

Cisco Systems Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $49.20 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.34. Cisco Systems has a 52-week low of $40.82 and a 52-week high of $64.29. The firm has a market cap of $203.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.91% and a net margin of 22.91%. The business had revenue of $13.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Cisco Systems will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.90%.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total transaction of $556,877.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,532,556.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total transaction of $556,877.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,532,556.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 4,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total transaction of $202,524.42. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 286,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,393,809.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,326 shares of company stock valued at $1,103,159 over the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CSCO. Ballast Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 4.0% in the first quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 8,632 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $1,062,000. Fortem Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 35,631 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,987,000 after acquiring an additional 2,832 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,195 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 27,554 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. 73.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Featured Stories

