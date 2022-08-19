Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.82-$0.84 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.84. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.16 billion-$13.42 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.82 billion. Cisco Systems also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.49-$3.56 EPS.

Cisco Systems Trading Down 1.3 %

Cisco Systems stock traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 671,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,491,516. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.18 and a 200-day moving average of $49.34. The stock has a market cap of $201.71 billion, a PE ratio of 17.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.49. Cisco Systems has a one year low of $40.82 and a one year high of $64.29.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.91% and a net margin of 22.91%. The company had revenue of $13.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.90%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CSCO shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Citigroup increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $52.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $55.59.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 607 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total value of $26,161.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,441,750.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 607 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total value of $26,161.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,441,750.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 3,628 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total value of $157,237.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 295,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,798,518.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,326 shares of company stock valued at $1,103,159 over the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cisco Systems

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Cisco Systems by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,356,141 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,975,139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,087,294 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 8,848,048 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $493,367,000 after acquiring an additional 2,846,557 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,243,073 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $236,593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040,607 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 13,107.4% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 914,218 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $50,977,000 after acquiring an additional 907,296 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 884,732 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $49,331,000 after acquiring an additional 290,219 shares during the period. 73.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.