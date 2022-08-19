Citigroup Increases Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Price Target to $272.00

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Citigroup to $272.00 in a report published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $255.00 to $243.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $286.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $272.00 to $271.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $292.56.

Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $267.60 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $59.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.08, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $244.28 and its 200 day moving average is $243.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Air Products and Chemicals has a 52-week low of $216.24 and a 52-week high of $316.39.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.01. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.31 earnings per share. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals will post 10.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.16%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,204,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,990,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 170,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,759,000 after purchasing an additional 23,010 shares in the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 14,299 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,350,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at $341,000. 80.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

