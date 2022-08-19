Citigroup Increases Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) Price Target to $3.50

Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Citigroup to $3.50 in a report issued on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.
Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Clover Health Investments from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clover Health Investments presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.17.
Clover Health Investments Price Performance
Shares of CLOV opened at $3.14 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.75. Clover Health Investments has a fifty-two week low of $1.95 and a fifty-two week high of $11.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.
About Clover Health Investments
Clover Health Investments, Corp. operates as a medicare advantage insurer in the United States. The company through its Clover Assistant, a software platform that provides preferred provider organization and health maintenance organization health plans for medicare-eligible consumers. It also focuses on non-insurance businesses.
