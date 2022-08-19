Citigroup Increases Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) Price Target to $3.50

Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Citigroup to $3.50 in a report issued on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Clover Health Investments from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clover Health Investments presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.17.

Clover Health Investments Price Performance

Shares of CLOV opened at $3.14 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.75. Clover Health Investments has a fifty-two week low of $1.95 and a fifty-two week high of $11.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Clover Health Investments

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Clover Health Investments by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,087,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,611,000 after acquiring an additional 200,177 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Clover Health Investments by 311.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,950,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,015,000 after purchasing an additional 6,018,018 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Clover Health Investments by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,681,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,168,000 after purchasing an additional 329,673 shares in the last quarter. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Clover Health Investments during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,705,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Clover Health Investments by 342.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,602,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,709,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787,563 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.26% of the company’s stock.

Clover Health Investments, Corp. operates as a medicare advantage insurer in the United States. The company through its Clover Assistant, a software platform that provides preferred provider organization and health maintenance organization health plans for medicare-eligible consumers. It also focuses on non-insurance businesses.

