Citizens (NYSE:CIA) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Citizens (NYSE:CIA – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

Citizens Price Performance

CIA stock opened at $3.82 on Tuesday. Citizens has a 52-week low of $2.45 and a 52-week high of $6.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 0.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Citizens

In other news, CEO Gerald W. Shields purchased 34,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.47 per share, for a total transaction of $119,715.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,294.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Citizens

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in shares of Citizens by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 118,021 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 5,619 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citizens during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Citizens by 86.1% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,316 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 7,086 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citizens during the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citizens during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.60% of the company’s stock.

Citizens, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Life Insurance and Home Service Insurance. The Life Insurance segment issues ordinary whole life insurance and endowment policies in the United States dollar-denominated amounts to non-U.S.

