Citizens (NYSE:CIA) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Citizens (NYSE:CIA – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.
CIA stock opened at $3.82 on Tuesday. Citizens has a 52-week low of $2.45 and a 52-week high of $6.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 0.17.
In other news, CEO Gerald W. Shields purchased 34,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.47 per share, for a total transaction of $119,715.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,294.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.
Citizens, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Life Insurance and Home Service Insurance. The Life Insurance segment issues ordinary whole life insurance and endowment policies in the United States dollar-denominated amounts to non-U.S.
