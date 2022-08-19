Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) SVP Sells $121,200.00 in Stock

Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEOGet Rating) SVP Allan Schoening sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.30, for a total value of $121,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $558,156.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Civeo stock traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.59. 376 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,803. Civeo Co. has a 1 year low of $17.69 and a 1 year high of $31.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.78 and its 200 day moving average is $25.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $418.99 million, a PE ratio of 25.51, a PEG ratio of 36.69 and a beta of 2.86.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in Civeo by 2.0% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 43,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in Civeo by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 40,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. RBF Capital LLC increased its holdings in Civeo by 1.3% in the first quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 80,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Mad River Investors increased its holdings in Civeo by 0.4% in the second quarter. Mad River Investors now owns 342,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,856,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Civeo by 33.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Civeo Corporation provides hospitality services to the natural resource industry in Canada, Australia, and the United States. The company develops lodges and villages; and mobile accommodations, including modular, skid-mounted accommodation, and central facilities that provide long-term and temporary work force accommodations.

