Clarus Securities Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Akumin (TSE:AKU)

Clarus Securities reiterated their buy rating on shares of Akumin (TSE:AKU – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$6.75 target price on the stock.

Akumin Stock Performance

Shares of AKU stock opened at C$1.46 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 564.50. Akumin has a 12-month low of C$0.58 and a 12-month high of C$3.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.13. The company has a market capitalization of C$130.69 million and a P/E ratio of -1.29.

Akumin Company Profile

Akumin Inc provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Radiology and Oncology. The company offers various medical imaging services, including magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, digital radiography, fluoroscopy, and other diagnostic or interventional radiology procedures through a network of approximately 200 owned and/or operated imaging locations.

