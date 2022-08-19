Clarus Securities Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Akumin (TSE:AKU)

Clarus Securities reiterated their buy rating on shares of Akumin (TSE:AKU – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$6.75 target price on the stock.
Akumin Stock Performance
Shares of AKU stock opened at C$1.46 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 564.50. Akumin has a 12-month low of C$0.58 and a 12-month high of C$3.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.13. The company has a market capitalization of C$130.69 million and a P/E ratio of -1.29.
Akumin Company Profile
