Clover Finance (CLV) Price Hits $0.43 on Top Exchanges

Clover Finance (CLV) traded 12% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. Over the last seven days, Clover Finance has traded up 22.7% against the U.S. dollar. Clover Finance has a total market cap of $111.64 million and approximately $50.08 million worth of Clover Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Clover Finance coin can now be purchased for about $0.43 or 0.00000898 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004755 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001603 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002174 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.54 or 0.00801318 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Clover Finance Coin Profile
Clover Finance (CLV) uses the hashing algorithm. Clover Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 260,975,397 coins. Clover Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Clover Finance
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Clover Finance directly using U.S. dollars.
