CLS (LON:CLI) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $207.83

CLS Holdings plc (LON:CLI – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 207.83 ($2.51) and traded as high as GBX 208 ($2.51). CLS shares last traded at GBX 203.50 ($2.46), with a volume of 344,463 shares traded.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 330 ($3.99) price objective on shares of CLS in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th.
CLS Stock Performance
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 206.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 207.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.00. The company has a market capitalization of £822.94 million and a PE ratio of 654.84.
CLS Cuts Dividend
CLS Company Profile
CLS Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, development, and management of commercial properties in the United Kingdom, Germany, and France. It operates in two segments, Investment Properties and Other Investments. The company also invests in a hotel; and corporate bonds and other corporate investments, as well as rents office buildings.
Featured Stories
- Apple’s Stock Could Be On The Verge Of Another 30% Rally
- Near-Term Headwinds Present An Opportunity In Ross Stores
- If You Hate Speed Cameras, Then You’ll Like Verra Mobility Stock
- Institutional Support For TJX Companies May Cap Gains
- Is Sanofi A Buy, Despite Recent Stumbles?
Receive News & Ratings for CLS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CLS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.