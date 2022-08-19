CLS (LON:CLI) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $207.83

CLS Holdings plc (LON:CLI – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 207.83 ($2.51) and traded as high as GBX 208 ($2.51). CLS shares last traded at GBX 203.50 ($2.46), with a volume of 344,463 shares traded.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 330 ($3.99) price objective on shares of CLS in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 206.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 207.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.00. The company has a market capitalization of £822.94 million and a PE ratio of 654.84.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a GBX 2.60 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. CLS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.35%.

CLS Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, development, and management of commercial properties in the United Kingdom, Germany, and France. It operates in two segments, Investment Properties and Other Investments. The company also invests in a hotel; and corporate bonds and other corporate investments, as well as rents office buildings.

