CluCoin (CLU) Trading Up 47.3% Over Last 7 Days

CluCoin (CLU) traded up 32.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 19th. CluCoin has a market capitalization of $3.25 million and $11,813.00 worth of CluCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, CluCoin has traded up 47.3% against the US dollar. One CluCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004657 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001582 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002194 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $168.68 or 0.00785593 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
CluCoin Profile
CluCoin’s total supply is 872,270,495,366,290 coins and its circulating supply is 513,031,343,820,759 coins. CluCoin’s official Twitter account is @clucoin.
CluCoin Coin Trading
