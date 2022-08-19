CO2 Solutions (CVE:CST) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.04

CO2 Solutions Inc (CVE:CST – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.04 and traded as low as C$0.04. CO2 Solutions shares last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 37,000 shares changing hands.

CO2 Solutions Price Performance

The company has a market cap of C$6.39 million and a P/E ratio of -0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.04.

About CO2 Solutions

CO2 Solutions Inc develops proprietary technologies for the capture and production of carbon dioxide (CO2) in Canada, the United States, and Europe. It focuses on commercializing an enzyme-based technology for efficient CO2 capture from various industrial flue gasses for reuse or sequestration. The company's technology has various industrial applications, such as enhanced oil recovery, oil and gas, pulp and paper, water treatment, cement, beverage carbonation, greenhouses, and other uses.

