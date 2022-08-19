Coca-Cola HBC (LON:CCH) Given New GBX 2,200 Price Target at Barclays

Coca-Cola HBC (LON:CCH – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Barclays from GBX 1,825 ($22.05) to GBX 2,200 ($26.58) in a report issued on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. Barclays currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a GBX 1,900 ($22.96) price objective on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,525 ($30.51) to GBX 2,600 ($31.42) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($24.17) target price on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola HBC presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 2,080 ($25.13).

CCH stock opened at GBX 2,084 ($25.18) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,894.88 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,833.52. Coca-Cola HBC has a 52 week low of GBX 1,403.50 ($16.96) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,706 ($32.70). The company has a market cap of £7.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,653.97.

In related news, insider Zoran Bogdanovic acquired 204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,065 ($24.95) per share, for a total transaction of £4,212.60 ($5,090.14). Insiders have purchased 649 shares of company stock worth $1,256,259 over the last three months.

Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, distribution, and sale of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages worldwide. The company offers sparkling soft drinks, hydration drinks, juices, ready-to-drink tea, energy drinks, coffee, water, plant-based drinks, premium spirits and flavored alcoholic beverages, and snacks.

