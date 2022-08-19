Coco Enterprises LLC Acquires Shares of 8,504 Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Coco Enterprises LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,504 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $425,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,080,248,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Intel by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 331,347,190 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $17,064,379,000 after acquiring an additional 6,936,922 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Intel by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 177,117,083 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $9,121,530,000 after purchasing an additional 6,279,484 shares during the last quarter. Atreides Management LP bought a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,503,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in shares of Intel by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 39,401,295 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,029,167,000 after purchasing an additional 3,405,750 shares during the last quarter. 62.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $35.93 on Friday. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $34.40 and a 1 year high of $56.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $147.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.62.

Intel Announces Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.93 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 26.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INTC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $30.00 target price on Intel in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.83.

Intel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.