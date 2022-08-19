Coco Enterprises LLC Has $838,000 Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Coco Enterprises LLC raised its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,409 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. International Business Machines makes up approximately 0.6% of Coco Enterprises LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Coco Enterprises LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IBM. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 122.7% during the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 14,851 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 8,182 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 9.1% during the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 163,894 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,309,000 after buying an additional 13,608 shares in the last quarter. CTC Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 1st quarter valued at $416,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC raised its position in International Business Machines by 1.2% in the first quarter. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC now owns 243,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,621,000 after purchasing an additional 3,002 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IBM. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on International Business Machines from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.80.

International Business Machines Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:IBM opened at $138.68 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $114.56 and a 12-month high of $146.00.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $15.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.18 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 43.52%. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.33 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 107.14%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Featured Articles

