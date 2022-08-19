Coin98 (C98) Price Hits $0.42

Coin98 (C98) traded down 12% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. One Coin98 coin can now be purchased for $0.42 or 0.00001843 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Coin98 has a market cap of $77.68 million and approximately $15.75 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Coin98 has traded 23.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Coin98 Profile

Coin98 (C98) is a coin. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 185,000,000 coins. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Coin98

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 enables value transfer as easily as using the Internet by the innovation of Multi-chain Engine, Fully Automatic Liquidity and Space Gate, all in one Super Liquidity Aggregator. Whitepaper “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin98 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coin98 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Coin98 using one of the exchanges listed above.

