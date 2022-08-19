Color Platform Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $2.00 (CLR)

Color Platform (CLR) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 19th. Over the last seven days, Color Platform has traded down 42.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Color Platform coin can now be purchased for $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. Color Platform has a market capitalization of $212,722.63 and approximately $2.00 worth of Color Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21,423.03 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $119.56 or 0.00558096 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $52.37 or 0.00244466 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001108 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00005045 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00021120 BTC.

ICC (ICC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Bogged Finance (BOG) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC.

Color Platform Coin Profile

Color Platform (CRYPTO:CLR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 6th, 2013. Color Platform’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 137,230,262 coins. Color Platform’s official Twitter account is @copperlark and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Color Platform is medium.com/colorsorg. Color Platform’s official website is color-platform.org/~colors/en. The Reddit community for Color Platform is /r/colorsorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Color Platform Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “There are many changes over Bitcoin which makes it not just another clone, one which includes using SHA3 instead of SHA2 or Scrypt. If compared to BTC, some significant changes have been done to basic system parameters. Transaction speed has increased by reducing the block generation rate down to 4 minutes and a total of 26 Million will be mined. “

