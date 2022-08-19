Columbia Care (OTCMKTS:CCHWF) Price Target Lowered to C$5.00 at Alliance Global Partners

Columbia Care (OTCMKTS:CCHWF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Alliance Global Partners from C$8.00 to C$5.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Columbia Care from C$6.00 to C$4.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th.
Columbia Care Price Performance
OTCMKTS:CCHWF opened at $1.95 on Monday. Columbia Care has a one year low of $1.23 and a one year high of $4.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.24.
Columbia Care Company Profile
Columbia Care Inc cultivates, manufactures, and provides cannabis products and related services. It offers flowers, edibles, oils, and tablets under the Seed & Strain, Triple Seven, gLeaf, Classix, Press, Amber, and Platinum Label CBD brands. The company holds licenses in 18 jurisdictions in the United States and the European Union.
