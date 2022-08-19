Commerce Resources (CVE:CCE) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.16

Commerce Resources Corp. (CVE:CCE – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.17, with a volume of 22300 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.22. The firm has a market cap of C$13.75 million and a PE ratio of -150.00.

Commerce Resources (CVE:CCE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 20th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

Commerce Resources Corp. acquires, explores, develops, and evaluates mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for rare earth elements, as well as tantalum and niobium deposits. Its principal properties are the Eldor property comprising 244 claims that covers an area of approximately 11,475 hectares located in northern Quebec; and the Blue River Tantalum/Niobium property situated in British Columbia.

