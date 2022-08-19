Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.13

Shares of Commerzbank AG (ETR:CBK – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €7.13 ($7.28) and traded as high as €7.28 ($7.43). Commerzbank shares last traded at €7.15 ($7.30), with a volume of 4,477,101 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CBK. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €12.40 ($12.65) price target on Commerzbank in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley set a €10.70 ($10.92) target price on Commerzbank in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €11.00 ($11.22) target price on Commerzbank in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €8.50 ($8.67) target price on Commerzbank in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Warburg Research set a €7.65 ($7.81) target price on Commerzbank in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd.

The company has a market cap of $8.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is €6.88 and its 200 day moving average is €7.13.

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

