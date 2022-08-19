Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) Stake Boosted by DG Capital Management LLC

DG Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH – Get Rating) by 47.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,252,869 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,052,327 shares during the period. Community Health Systems makes up 7.7% of DG Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. DG Capital Management LLC owned 2.42% of Community Health Systems worth $38,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Community Health Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Humankind Investments LLC grew its holdings in Community Health Systems by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 50,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 10,292 shares in the last quarter. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC grew its holdings in Community Health Systems by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,561,000 after acquiring an additional 50,232 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Community Health Systems by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 265,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,152,000 after acquiring an additional 17,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Community Health Systems by 133.8% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 166,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 95,520 shares in the last quarter. 78.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Community Health Systems

In related news, Chairman Wayne T. Smith acquired 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 3,259,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,777,588. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Community Health Systems news, Director James S. Ely III purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 301,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,506,495. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Wayne T. Smith purchased 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 3,259,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,777,588. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 220,000 shares of company stock worth $701,200 in the last three months. Company insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Community Health Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CYH traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $3.19. 71,290 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,807,275. Community Health Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.81 and a 1-year high of $15.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.91 and a 200-day moving average of $7.66.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($2.52) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($2.51). Community Health Systems had a negative net margin of 0.31% and a negative return on equity of 20.58%. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. Community Health Systems’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Community Health Systems, Inc. will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Community Health Systems in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Community Health Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Community Health Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $7.50 to $5.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Community Health Systems to $6.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Community Health Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Community Health Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.50.

About Community Health Systems

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

