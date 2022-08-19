Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. Boosts Position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,044 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDVY. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 35.0% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 98.2% in the 4th quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Wealth Management LLC increased its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Price Performance

Shares of RDVY stock traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.74. The stock had a trading volume of 3,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,497,618. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.80 and its 200 day moving average is $46.11. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a twelve month low of $39.87 and a twelve month high of $53.21.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a $0.222 dividend. This is an increase from First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.