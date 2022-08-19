Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. Boosts Stock Position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – December (BATS:DDEC)

Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. increased its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – December (BATS:DDEC – Get Rating) by 47.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,250 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,876 shares during the quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc.’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – December were worth $657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – December in the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – December Price Performance

DDEC traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 365,482 shares. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.08.

