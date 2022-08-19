Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. Buys 1,925 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,351 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares during the period. Verizon Communications makes up approximately 1.4% of Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Rinkey Investments bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Trading Up 0.2 %

VZ stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.27. The company had a trading volume of 533,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,494,822. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $185.92 billion, a PE ratio of 8.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.27 and a 200 day moving average of $50.53. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.76 and a 12 month high of $55.71.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.01). Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 15.48%. The company had revenue of $33.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.78%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.30%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.94, for a total transaction of $79,364.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,961 shares in the company, valued at $1,780,913.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,674 shares of company stock worth $237,377. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on VZ. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Bank of America cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.68.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

See Also

