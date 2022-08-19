Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. Buys 439 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,453 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $1,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 540.9% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,471,000 after acquiring an additional 7,659 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 171,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,832,000 after acquiring an additional 22,821 shares during the period. Alphastar Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 23.3% during the first quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 45,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,824,000 after purchasing an additional 10,920 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 29.2% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 548 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.88, for a total transaction of $144,606.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $869,748.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Estée Lauder Companies news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 548 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.88, for a total transaction of $144,606.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,296 shares in the company, valued at $869,748.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,965 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.92, for a total transaction of $467,512.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,074,208.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Down 1.6 %

EL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Societe Generale cut their target price on Estée Lauder Companies to $258.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $310.00 to $308.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $266.00 to $280.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $270.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $334.40.

Estée Lauder Companies stock traded down $4.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $276.99. 45,153 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,095,131. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52-week low of $225.39 and a 52-week high of $374.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $258.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $266.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.97.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 45.06% and a net margin of 18.53%. The company’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.26%.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

