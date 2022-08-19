Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. Grows Position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW)

Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,646 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF were worth $545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CGW. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 74,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,512,000 after purchasing an additional 23,120 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,487,000. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 12,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000.

Get Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF stock traded down $0.67 on Friday, reaching $49.55. The company had a trading volume of 3,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,704. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.78. Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF has a 1 year low of $42.20 and a 1 year high of $60.96.

Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P Global Water Index ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore S&P Global Water Index ETF seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the S&P Global Water NR Index. The S&P Global Water NR Index consists of approximately 50 equity securities selected based on investment and other criteria, from a universe of companies listed on global developed market exchanges.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.